TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who admitted to assaulting and trying to kidnap a woman on a local hiking trail has been sentenced.

Daniel Flowers will serve seven years in state prison. When he’s released, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The crime happened last August by the Poestenkill Gorge.

Flowers approached two women, committed a lewd act, then attempted the abduction. The women were able to fight him off.