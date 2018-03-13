Hadley-Luzerne students disappointed over school response to walkouts

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students in schools across the nation are planning a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, March 14th. This includes several school districts throughout the Capital Region participating in tomorrow’s remembrance events.

But, students at one local school are facing consequences including suspension if they participate.

Many parents and students in the Hadley- Luzerne School District are expressing outrage after a letter from the school administration threatened disciplinary action for any student who decides to go through with Wednesday’s walk out.

“They’re putting harsher punishments on us because we want to honor 17 lives,” said Emily Carter, Hadley-Luzerne senior.

Hadley-Luzerne students are disappointed that they are not allowed to walk out of school with numerous other students across the country in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

“We’re supposed to grow up and stand up for what we believe in and be the next generation and they’re not allowing us to learn how to do that,” said Ashley Pacyna, a junior at Hadley-Luzerne.

NEWS10 ABC sat down with the schools superintendent who says the walk out would be disruptive to class, insensitive to the beliefs of all students and unsafe.

“If were telling people that on March 14th at 10 a.m. we’re going to walk out in front of the school, I don’t think that’s necessarily a good idea,” said Beecher Becker, Superintendent of Hadley-Luzerne School District.

With that in mind, the school is offering an alternative for students who wish to demonstrate on Wednesday.

“We wanted to certainly memorialize the students from Parkland and were going to do that throughout the school day by reciting their names and ages and some tidbit about them,” Baker said.

The school will also hold a special meeting at the end of the day to discuss student concerns, but some feel that’s just not enough.

“A lot of students are very angry because they think that this is just the authority’s way of getting around what we want to speak out for,” Pacyna said.

Some students said they’re still planning to protest and some alumni pledge they will be there right beside them.

“If the students do still want to participate, I want them to know that I’m going to donate $1 per each student to Sandy Hook Promise,” said Jade Eddy, a Hadley-Luzerne alumnus.

“This is the world. The world is changing and Hadley-Luzerne needs to get on board with that,” said Danielle Myer, alumnus.