Fitbit launches fitness tracker for kids

(CNN) – Fitbit is trying to increase its visibility in the smartwatch market.

The Fitbit Versa looks a lot like the Apple Watch.

The waterproof Versa comes with a heart rate monitor, and a steps and workout tracker.

Those are all features also offered by the Apple Watch.

Unlike the Apple product, the Versa lacks a GPS and a cellular connection option.

It boasts a battery life of up to four days compared to the Apple Watch’s 18 hours.

The Versa costs $200, that’s $129 less than the latest Apple Watch.

Fitbit also revealed Tuesday its first fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace.

The Ace is similar to the Fitbit Alta and tracks sleep, steps, and physical activity.