Fitbit launches fitness tracker for kids

By Published:

(CNN) – Fitbit is trying to increase its visibility in the smartwatch market.

The Fitbit Versa looks a lot like the Apple Watch.

The waterproof Versa comes with a heart rate monitor, and a steps and workout tracker.

Those are all features also offered by the Apple Watch.

Unlike the Apple product, the Versa lacks a GPS and a cellular connection option.

It boasts a battery life of up to four days compared to the Apple Watch’s 18 hours.

The Versa costs $200, that’s $129 less than the latest Apple Watch.

Fitbit also revealed Tuesday its first fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace.

The Ace is similar to the Fitbit Alta and tracks sleep, steps, and physical activity.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s