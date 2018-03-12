UK leader: ‘Highly likely’ Russia behind poison

Military and ambulance forces work in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018. Investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday March 4,2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May says the Russian ex-spy poisoned in England was exposed to a military-grade nerve agent of type produced by Russia.

May told lawmakers during an address in parliament on Monday it was “highly likely’ Russia was responsible for poisoning Sergei Skripal, the former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of spying for Britain.

May says Russia’s ambassador to the U.K. has been summoned to explain how a Russian nerve agent turned up in Salisbury, the English city where Skripal and his adult daughter were sickened.

The British prime minister says if Moscow is proven to be behind the poisoning, her government will consider it an “unlawful use of force” by Russia.

