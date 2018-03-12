School volunteer accused of sexually abusing two underage teenagers

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused two teenagers under the age of 15.

Police say David Wood, 52, of Delmar, had sexual contact with two victims, both known to him.

Wood was charged with one count of second-degree sexual conduct against a child, third-degree sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Wood was a volunteer with clubs associated with the Bethlehem Central School District at the high school. He worked on after-school activities at the school.

Police say there is no indicated that any of the offenses took place on school property or that he met the victims through his volunteer work at the school.

The department is working with the school district to inform the school community of the incident.

Wood was arraigned and released on $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (518)-439-9973.