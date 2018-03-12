Schenectady Police offering active shooter training

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is offering two active shooter presentations in the coming days at Proctors Theater.

The department says it has given numerous presentations to schools and local businesses on what individuals should do in the event they have to deal with an active shooter.

Over the past few months, the department says it has been getting numerous requests from community members for these presentations.

The presentations will provide strategies, guidance, and plans of survival in the event you’re confronted with an active shooter.

The presentations are available to anyone who wishes to attend. There is no pre-registration required and is free to attend.

Presentation Dates

Monday March 19th, 2018 (6p-8p) – GE Theater (Inside Proctors)

Sunday March 25th, 2018 (3p-5p) – Proctors Main Stage