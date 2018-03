QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Queensbury Town Supervisor and his wife have been arrested.

They are accused of filing false petitions.

Police say John Strough petitioned for signatures on the conservative party line without a witness or notary public present to verify them.

His wife Christianne Strough is accused of notarizing two of the petition sheets herself.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

The Albany County District Attorney has signed on as a special prosecutor.