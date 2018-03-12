Johnny Oquendo sentenced to 27 years to life

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man found guilty of killing his stepdaughter and stuffing her body into a suitcase was sentenced on Monday.
Johnny Oquendo received a maximum possible sentence of 27 years to life.
Last year, Oquendo was found guilty on all charges brought against him including murder, strangulation, and concealment of a human corpse.
During sentencing, Oquendo said that nothing ties me to murder except strong suspicion.
He asked for a delay in sentencing again but the judge denied the request and went along with sentencing.