Child escapes Rensselaer house fire, best friend shares their connection

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Information continues to emerge regarding the fatal fire in Rensselear that took the lives of three people and left two others injured.

The victims of the fire included a grandmother, a mother and an eight year old boy. Now just one day later, police are still looking for answers.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week, the goal is to come up with an answer,” said Scott Earing, detective of the Rensselaer Police Department.

Rensselear Police say they are still investigating the cause of the fire where three members of the Alshami family died tragically after struggling to escape.

“The son and his mother jumped from a second story window, and once outside, the mother went inside to try to get to her family,” Earning said.

That mother, 41 year old Monzalah Alshami, perished in the fire with her mother in law and her eight year old son.

The son who escaped is Motasam Alshami, he is currently being treated in Albany Medical Center for injuries resulting from the fire. Monday, his best friend Kieran agreed to meet us outside the hospital and update us on Motasam’s condition.

“Physically he’s okay. Burns on his hands and stuff but you know, I can’t imagine what he’s going through mentally,” said Kieran Teator, friend of the Alshami family.

Mentally, Motasam is dealing with the loss of his mother, grandmother and little brother, Aymen who Kieran says was a young boy filled with energy and a bright future before him.

“He was amazing. He was one of the smartest kids I think I’ve ever seen and he was the ladies’ man even though he was only in third grade. He was just funny. He loved Spider-Man and Superman, he was just a kid,” Teator said.

Now, Kieran says he will be there for Motasam to support his best friend through what still feels like a terrible nightmare.

“We [Kieran and Motasam] both just thought it was a dream. We were both gonna text each other and say, ‘Yo we just had this crazy dream where all of this happened but it would be fine because the next day we would go to school and we would see each other and it would be okay and it’s day two and it’s still here’,” Teator said.

Motasam’s 16 year old sister also survived this fire; she is currently being treated for severe burn injuries in Syracuse.