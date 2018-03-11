Binghamton University student found dead in apartment

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a possible murder after a 22-year-old Binghamton University student is found dead in her apartment and authorities now say they have a person of interest.

Officers discovered the body of Haley Anderson after they were sent there to check on her.

Police now say a male nursing student who had a previous relationship with Anderson is a person of interest.

The man left the country on an international flight before the victim’s body was found.

Anderson was a senior at the university and majoring in nursing.

Police aren’t releasing a cause of death at this time.