Berne man sets vacant residence on fire

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 8:55 a.m., the Albany County Sheriffs received a call for a fire at 370 Woodstock Road in Berne.

After an investigation, the owner of the land Andrew Preisner, set a his vacant residence on fire. It was an attempt to demolish the home and build a new residence there.

Berne Fire Company, Westerlo Fire Company and Onesquethaw Fire Company were at the scene to extinguish the fire. Helderberg EMS and Albany County Paramedics also assisted on scene.

Preisner was charged by the Environmental Conservation Police for an unlawful open burn. He will in Berne town court.