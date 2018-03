ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriffs arrested a custodian at Albany International Airport after a traveler said he touched her inappropriately.

Chandika Surajpal, 57-year-old, allegedly approached a woman waiting for her flight in the business center and then forcibly hugged, kissed and groped her.

Surajpal is facing a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching.

He was released on bail and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.