RPI assistant men’s hockey coach in ICU after accident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Assistant Coach for RPI men’s hockey team was hit by a car just a few days ago and is now is critical condition.

Nolan Graham is currently receiving care in the ICU at Albany Medical Center. Players, coaches and the community are all in shock and explain how this coach has touched all of their lives.

“To hear obviously what happened to him was a big shock. It’s obviously something you don’t want to have happen to anyone,” said freshman goalie, Linden Marshall.

Nolan Graham was walking in a parking lot to his car with his seven year old nephew when he was hit and rolled over by a car backing out of the parking lot. Graham now suffers from skull fractures and a bleed in his brain.

But, in the split second before he was hit, Graham was able to move his nephew out of the way.

“He’s just a stand-up guy and obviously very heroic I think so I think it says a lot about him,” Marshall said.

Marshall explained how Graham was the one who recruited him to the school and the team is sending their best to Graham.

“I think we’re trying to do as much as we can right now hopefully we get to go visit and see him soon,” Marshall said.

Nolan Graham has not only been a coach for the RPI men’s hockey team for seven seasons, he was also was a player at RPI and went on to play professionally in North America and Australia.

“We’re on the Nolan Graham support team so for us our role right now is very different than it’s ever been. This is about Nolan and getting whatever he and his family needs,” said RPI head coach, Dave Smith.

Smith said that there has been an outpouring from the community to help Graham and his family. He says the road to recovery will not be an easy one.

“They’re concerned about swelling and they’re concerned about the things that go with that but all things considered, progressing forward,” Smith said.

Smith said the best way people can help is to donate to Nolan Graham’s GoFund me page. Almost $40,000 have been raised in just the past 24 hours, showing again the support this community has for Graham.