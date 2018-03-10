Rensselaer Police identify the body recovered from the Hudson River

Web Staff Published: Updated:

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A body was recovered from the Hudson River Saturday morning, by Rensselaer Police working with the NYS Police Aviation Unit.

Rensselaer Police Detective Scott Earing said a female body was found around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the water of the Hudson River in the wooded area south of the intersection of Tracy Street and Forbes Avenue.

The body identified is that of Brianna Beebe, 26 years of age. She was reported missing yesterday (March 9th) to the Rensselaer Police.

Her body was taken to Albany Medical Center for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing regarding the cause of death.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.

 

