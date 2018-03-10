Odyssey of the Mind tournament encourages skills in STEM

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students sang, acted and danced to solve stem problems in the annual “Odyssey of the Mind” tournament at Rensselaer City Schools on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of students from all across the Capital Region came together for a morning of competition and creativity.

“The day is all about fun in the end but it’s definitely fun to come out and compete and to see everyone and all the other skits out here,” said Dimitri Cereone, of Tamarac School.

There were 94 elementary, middle and high school teams from all over the area worked together Saturday morning to solve problems rooted in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); and they had to present the solution as a skit.

“This is all about creativity. You have to be very creative and you have to think out of the box,” said Alana, a student from Carroll Hill Elementary.

Students have been working hard towards these performances for months.

“You work really hard all year and prepare and then it all comes down to this one day where you’re just having fun but also really nervous about everything,” said Lena Fortun, of Tamarac School.

But on Saturday, the lines were memorized.

“We’ve been learning our scripts and we’ve been acting it out so we know what to preform to the judges,” said Gaby, a student from Carroll Hill Elementary.

Teams with the highest scores advance to the state finals on April 7th at Binghamton University.