NYC homeless sent to Binghamton area

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Upstate New York county claims New York City is “dumping” homeless people in their community.

Broome County says they have proof that New York City sent five homeless families to Binghamton and paid their rent for a year, just to get them off their homeless rolls.

The families came into the Broome County Social Services office to apply for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Food Stamps, Medicaid, and utility benefits but not rent assistance.

New York City has admitted to shipping the homeless to Binghamton, and Broome County claims they’re doing it to other upstate communities too.

“They should be taking the families back. These families should never have been excommunicated from New York City. New York City has a homeless problem. Broome County and every other county has some degree of a homeless problem. Broome County takes their homeless problem seriously and not cynically like New York City does,” said Howard Schultz, Deputy Attorney of Broome County

Broome County says state law prohibits dumping the homeless in other communities. They say if New York City doesn’t end the program, they’ll seek civil and criminal charges.