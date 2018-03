ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday night/Sunday morning is the beginning of daylight saving time. Remember to turn the clocks ahead one hour. Time changes at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 11th.

When you change your clock, you should also change the batteries in your smoke detector.

Fire departments also recommend checking every smoke detector to make sure they’re working, and to clean them every month with a vacuum cleaner.