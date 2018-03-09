Still no verdict in Percoco trial

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Jurors in the trial for Joseph Percoco have gone home for the weekend, without a verdict.

But, jury notes suggest they are focusing on alleged bribes to Percoco through payments to his wife. Jury notes also asked for specific evidence on Friday.

Testimony from two witnesses, which relates to Percoco’s wife Lisa and her alleged low show job, whether it was a legitimate hire or a bribe, as prosecutors claim.

Jury notes zero in on the alleged scheme between Joseph Percoco and Peter Galbraith Kelly, Jr., an executive for the energy company CPV.

Kelly is of accused of creating a job at CPV for Lisa Percoco, paying her $7,500 a month in exchange for her husband’s influence. At the time, CPV had a project pending before the state.

The jury asked to hear witness testimony about whether Kelly got state approval to hire Lisa and whether the new program, called CPV Educates, was even needed.

The defense argues Kelly never expected anything of Percoco, and that he was just trying to help a friend in need after Lisa was previously laid off.

In court, attorneys relentlessly debated what should be read back to jurors.

The defense lost their battle to include witness testimony that they say proves a lack of evidence.

“Well it’s an indication of the lack of evidence, that the record contains facts that people recall and then things they don’t recall, which may be indicative of them not having happened,” said Barry Bohrer, Percoco’s lawyer.

Six days of deliberations, still no verdict, with week eight of the trail beginning this Monday.