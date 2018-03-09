Sources: 3 hostages, suspect found dead in Yountville Veterans Home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect and three hostages have been found dead inside a Yountville veterans home, according to KRON4 sources.

Authorities had not had contact with the gunman holding three people hostage for nearly eight hours and police tactical teams were forming plans on how to deal with the ongoing situation at a veterans home in California.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Robert Nacke told reporters that “there has not been any confirmed communication with the gunman since 10:30 in the morning.”

Officials said those being held were employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home’s grounds.

The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Brian Goder had been locked down in the main dining room of the Veterans Home of California-Yountville for hours.

Goder says the program treats veterans who “have more troubles than others.”

He posted videos on Facebook of the police wearing fatigues marching into the building around 3 p.m. It wasn’t clear what agency they were from.

Meanwhile, California authorities say some students rehearsing a play on the grounds of the largest veterans home in the U.S. had been locked down when a gunman took hostages.

But Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that about 80 students were near the area where the hostages were taken but were never in danger.

Teenagers from Justin-Siena High School who had been rehearsing in the theater drove themselves out in a line of cars Friday afternoon.

Sasha Craig spotted a family car carrying her 15- and 17-year-old children. She ran toward it, blowing kisses. She says teens had been texting their parents to “chill.”

One man had said the gunman quietly came into a going-away party and staff meeting at a Northern California veterans home and let some leave, while keeping others hostage.

Larry Kamer says his wife, Devereaux Smith, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pathway Home.

She was at the party Friday morning of 10 to 15 people at the Yountville veterans home.

