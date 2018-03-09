How to donate to NYSP Troopers injured after responding to crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Troopers Benevolent Association is raising money for two troopers that were struck on Sunday.

The association is asking anyone wishing to help the troopers make a donation to its Signal 30 Fund.

Donations can be made by check or online.

In order to make sure your donation goes specificially to Troopers Karow and Swartz, include their names in the memo line of the check.

For online donations, type in their names in the box that asks if the money is for a specific fundraising event.

