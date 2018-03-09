$800 stolen from store worker at Colonie Center mall

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One woman is vowing to find the people who stole her wallet, and the $800 cash that was inside of it.

All of this happened right underneath her nose as she working.

It was at a store inside Colonie Center mall.

By using two young kids as a distraction, one woman was able to steal that money and exit the building undetected.

The hope now is to catch these thieves before they strike again.

It has been an emotional 24-hours for Sherry Ebert.

“Last night I was depressed, upset, down in the dumps. Today I’m just mad,” Ebert said.

She recalls Thursday afternoon, around 2:00 p.m. right here in her store, Artique.

“The store was really busy at that time. I was showing jewelry up front,” Ebert said.

Sherry was about to go on break. She grabbed her purse from behind the register.

“As soon as I picked it up, the purse was open and it felt much lighter and I just knew,” Ebert said.

Her wallet was gone, so was the $800 of cash inside of it.

Shocked, she looked through the store video camera to figure out exactly how this could have happened.

“Here’s the one woman with the two kids,” said Joanne Farrash.

Co-worker Joanne Farrash, walks us through it Friday afternoon.

In the video, you can see two women in the store, along with two young children. One woman and the kids stay in the front of the store.

Ebert remembers they were loud, and distracting.

“I just remember a lot of chaos, toys dropping on the floor,” Ebert said.

As she walks to the front to assist them, the other woman sneaks to the back near the register.

“You can see her over here. She’s looking, she’s looking, she’s hesitating and then she goes behind the counter,” Farrash said.

Moments later she emerges, with what appears to be Sherry’s wallet in her hand.

The woman hides it and walks out with the others.

Now Sherry is determined to find them; making hundreds of flyers with close ups of the two thieves faces.

“I’m not letting this go. This does not need to happen to anybody,” Ebert said.

Colonie Police say they are also looking into the incident and they want to take a closer look at the video and ask anyone with information to come forward.