NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday at Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home in North Greenbush, 53 military veterans were honored.

NEWS 10 ABC photo journalist, Chris Boehlke was there to capture all the sights and sounds of this heartwarming event.

The event was sponsored by Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals as part of their “Call for Heroes” campaign.