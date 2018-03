GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man convicted of killing a mother and her child has been sentenced to 44 years to life in prison.

Bryan Redden pleaded guilty back in January to killing Crystal Reilly and her 4-year-old daughter Lilly Frasier.

Redden told a judge in January that he slit both of their throats with a kitchen knife.

Redden’s friend said he struggles with heroin addiction and was high at the time of the crime.