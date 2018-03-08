Governor Cuomo discusses proposals to protect local elections from foreign meddling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 2018 is an election year for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and many New York State legislators, and on Thursday Governor Cuomo explains what new protections he would like to put in place to keep foreign meddling out of local elections.

Governor Cuomo, in a conference call with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Thursday, discussed proposed legislation that would impact elections across the country, mandating better transparency in political advertising and requiring online platforms to maintain an archive of political ads.

“Social media has revolutionized politics in a way we haven’t seen since TV and more and more people are using social media to do ads,” said Governor Cuomo. “How can you not have disclosure?”

Governor Cuomo set aside $12 million in his proposed budget to strengthen statewide cyber-security protections and improve voting access. He says he hopes to help ensure that both federal and state elections are fair, transparent and free from foreign influence.

“If it’s not Vladimir Putin it could be North Korea, it could be any country,” said Governor Cuomo. “The system is so porous right now.”

The budget is due in a little over three weeks.