Woman says ‘medical meth’ caused her to fail drug test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WCMH) — When a New Mexico woman who was on probation failed a drug test, police say she tried to blame it on a prescription for methamphetamine.

As it turned out, she did not have a prescription for meth.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, 34-year-old Ginger Sharpe was on probation after a forgery conviction last year. In late February, police say she failed a drug test by testing positive for meth, violating her probation.

Court documents indicate Sharpe claimed a doctor prescribed the meth, KOB reported. She even showed a prescription bottle with a label for ‘methamphetamine 5mg tablets’ to support the claim.

After checking with the doctor whose name was on the bottle, police said he laughed and said, “I have never prescribed methamphetamine.”

Police charged Sharpe with identity theft and forgery, in addition to the probation violation.

