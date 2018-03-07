Schoharie County declares State of Emergency

Related Coverage Gov. Cuomo issues travel ban for trucks on the NY State Thruway

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County has declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday.

The State of Emergency will ban non-essential travel on all roads.

Officials say non-essential travel could hamper emergency personnel and essential services from dealing with emergencies and potentially causing more.

The prohibition does not apply to the following:

Vehicles engaged in snow removal, sanding, salting, clearing and towing operations;

Employees of healthcare facilities (hospitals, nursing homes, etc.);

Ambulance, fire department, and law enforcement personnel;

Public employees (government) designated as essential or contractors retained by the government to perform emergency/essential services;

Utility operators and repair personnel;

Volunteers or employees of non-profit organizations providing emergency assistance, disaster relief, recovery and assistance at the Direction or Authorization of Schoharie County Office of Emergency Services.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Thursday.