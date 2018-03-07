Photos: March 7 Winter Storm By Web Staff Published: March 7, 2018, 4:56 pm Updated: March 7, 2018, 8:38 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Credit: Krista Berner/Facebook (NEWS10) – A collection of photos from the March 2 winter storm. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related Posts Photos: March 2 winter storm Washington County Sheriff’s aware of school shooting threat Lockdown at Utica College is over The 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time Advertisement