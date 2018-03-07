More snow days lead to day care alternatives

CAPITAL DISTRICT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many of our school districts have used up at least three snow days this winter. The amount of days available to each school varies from district to district, depending on a variety of factors.

That’s why today was tough on working parents who are juggling work demands and finding daycare.

When snow interrupted yet another school day it was all downhill from there!

“That’s was epic,” said five year old Aubree of Albany, who came to play in Troy’s Frear Park with family and friends.

For mom and teacher Nicole Marschilok of Albany this was her Plan B.

“With this being our third snow day we knew it was probably going to be a half day,” Marschilok said.

With many schools declaring a half or full snow day, working moms and dads were left scrambling for daycare.

Janet Grandpierre’s son took the bus to the (East) Greenbush YMCA where he and about 40 other kids enjoyed pizza, the Ga-Ga pit other games.

“It’s an additional $40 a day per child. I guess it can be a bit taxing on your income but it works,” Grandpierre said.

“The children can come right here to our branch and enjoy lunch and games and activities. A little homework help while the parents work and can go on with life. Because it’s tough when you have those emergency days,” said Shannon Romanowski, District Executive Director, Capital District YMCA.