Hidden dangers of today’s snowstorm

ALBANY N.Y.(NEWS10)- Today’s snowstorm brings with it a hidden, often silent danger, carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the CDC, around 430 people die of carbon monoxide poisoning each year in the United States.

There are some things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a victim.

The most important thing is to clear snow away from vents. Blocked vents can send dangerous gasses into your home.

It’s also very important to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The symptoms are often flu-like and can include headaches, weakness, confusion, chest tightness, skin redness, dizziness, nausea, sleepiness, heart fluttering or loss of muscle control.

If you’re concerned about high levels of carbon monoxide leave your home and call 911 immediately.

Of course, carbon monoxide poisoning is not the only danger that the snowstorm brings.

It’s also important to properly clear fire hydrants around your home or business in case of a fire.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends clearing a three-foot circumference around all fire hydrants. That allows firefighters to quickly access hydrants.