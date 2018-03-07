Gov. Cuomo issues travel ban for trucks on the NY State Thruway

Published: Updated:
Credit: NY Thruway Authority/Twitter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a travel ban on the New York State Thruway on Wednesday.

Police say starting at 8 a.m. all tractor trailer, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks, and other high profile vehicles will be restricted from entering or traveling on the following roads:

  • New York State Thruway from Exit 36 (Syracuse) to the New York City line
  • Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts State Line
  • I-95
  • Garden State Parkway Connector
  • I-287
  • I-88 from Binghamton to Albany
  • I-81 from Pennsylvania line to the New York State Thruway
  • Route 17 Binghamton to I-84
  • I-84 from the Connecticut State Line to the Pennsylvania State Line
  • I-684 from I-84 to I-287

All motorists are encouraged to avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway by following this link: www.thruway.ny.gov/tas/index.shtml.

Police say during major incidents, the Authority broadcasts information on Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) and activates Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) to alert motorists.

Click here for winter storm resources.

