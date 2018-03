BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman is now in trouble with authorities for sounding the alarm on a rumored threat.

Tammy Drake was cited by Bennington Police for false public alarm after she posted information about a rumor about a potential school shooting at Mount Anthony Union High School on the Bennington Police Blotter.

She later admitted she had no credible information about the plot and the rumor was found to be unsubstantiated by police.

Drake was cited for false reporting.