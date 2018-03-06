Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

Published:
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, listens during the daily White House briefing, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller’s office, says Conway violated the Hatch Act twice last year when she advocated for Republican Roy Moore and against his Democratic rival, Sen. Doug Jones, in the Alabama’s Senate race.

Special Counsel Henry Kerner is sending his office’s findings to President Donald Trump Tuesday “for appropriate disciplinary action.” Trump will decide what – if any – punishment she will receive. The White House has not immediately commented on the report.

Conway came under fire for violating a different ethics provision last year, when she urged Trump supporters to purchase Ivanka Trump brand products.

