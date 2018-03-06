Not guilty verdict in Jay Street fire trial

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A very relieved and emotional Kenneth Tyree as the jury found him not guilty on the counts directly related to the Jay Street fire.

The jury decided he should not be held responsible for the deadly fire three years ago.

He was visibly shaken, eyes closed at some points as the verdict was read. The jury found Tyree not guilty on four charges of manslaughter, four counts of criminally negligent homicide, and reckless endangerment.

The one charge he was found guilty of was offering false instrument for filing. That conviction has to do with his job application for building inspector. He checked the box that said he hadn’t been convicted of any felonies when, in fact, he had.

This all comes three years to the day of that massive fire that left four dead and dozens injured. Fourteen hours before the fire, Tyree passed the building inspection despite a non-working fire alarm.

Kenneth Tyree very emotional after being found NOT GUILTY in Jay Street fire trial. Reflects on the victims, and thinking of his own family. pic.twitter.com/xY6hvv7vI2 — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) March 6, 2018