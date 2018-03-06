Protest held at Danny Glover Airbnb rally

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Airbnb hosts and activists were at the Capitol on Tuesday to push for better legislation when things quickly became total mayhem.

Actor Danny Glover was there to push for Airbnb and had to be ushered out when people wouldn’t stop shouting.

What started out as a push for legislation that would give Airbnb hosts more leeway, soon became total choas. People from the Hotel Trades Council were embedded in the group and started accusing Glover of being bought out by corporations and being against the working class.

Glover did confirm that he was paid by Airbnb to attend the rally. NEWS10 ABC’s Morgan McKay tried to get comment from some of the people that spoke out against him, but they declined and left quickly.

“They disrespected him, they disrespected the hundreds of hosts that came here today to express themselves and exercise their First Amendment right,” Kirsten John Foy, of the National Action Network, said.

Hotel worker unions have expressed that they feel Airbnb’s are impacting hotel business. Airbnb representatives however say that Airbnb’s give New Yorkers a way to earn extra income.