Glenville craft brewery teaming up with local restaurants for new brew

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State is home to the fourth-largest craft beer industry in the country, with nearly 350 breweries creating an estimated $4 billion impact on the state economy annually.

Wolf Hollow Brewing in Glenville, N.Y. is teaming up with Slidin-Dirty, and Hunter’s on Jay for a new brew called “The Dirty Hunter.”

The popularity of craft brewing in the United States has more than doubled over the past five years, with over 1,100 regional craft breweries and 3,100 microbreweries.

Since 2012, the New York State Senate has passed legislation that provided financial incentives to establish breweries in the state, lowering fees and the production cap for small breweries from 60,000 barrels to 75,000 barrels.

