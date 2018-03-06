Amtrak announces changes to Northeast Corridor schedule prior to winter storm

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Amtrak announced a modified Northeast Corridor schedule in advance of Wednesday’s winter storm.

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg) and Amtrak Empire Service (New York to Albany-Rensselaer) will be operating on a modified schedule.

Canceled service for Wednesday, March 7 includes:

Northeast Regional Service: 151,183,187,193,180, 184, 186, 188, 179

Train 178 will operate between Washington, D.C. and New York City only.

Acela Express Service: 2190, 2104, 2158, 2160, 2110, 2164, 2166, 2168, 2170, 2172, 2122, 2124, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2109, 2153, 2117, 2159, 2121, 2163, 2165, 2167, 2119, 2171, 2173, 2175

Keystone Service: 605, 609, 647, 651,642, 646, 656, 620

Empire Service: 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243

The Downeaster Service north of Boston and Amtrak Shuttle Service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass. will continue to operate as scheduled.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.

For customers looking to change reservations for travel tomorrow, Amtrak will waive the change fee (customers must contact the reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL). Anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Create a subscription at Amtrak.com/delayalerts.