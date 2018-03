ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some apartments in Albany showcased its latest renovations which include a rooftop dog park, a fitness center, and more.

The apartments are located on 99 Pine and are called The Residences at Capital Center.

The renovations focused mostly on the building’s upper floors.

It brings 35 new market-rate residential apartments to the complex.

In total, the apartments consist of three buildings which have been combined internally over the years.