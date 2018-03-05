Lockdown at Utica College is over

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – The lockdown at Utica College has been lifted shortly after 5:00PM Monday evening. Local, state and federal law enforcement had conducted a full search of the Utica College campus after two phone calls were made to authorities, the caller claiming to have a gun and challenging police to stop them.

A pair of phone calls threatening to take some sort of action at the Gordon Science Center on the campus of Utica College has resulted in a campus-wide lockdown. A heavy police presence was seen at the Burrstone Road campus. Utica Police report that there were no reports of any shots fired and no reports of anyone seen on campus with any weapons. Utica College has cancelled afternoon and evening classes and all athletic activity of Monday.

Utica police issued a statement about 3:15pm Monday afternoon saying that they were continuing to work with multiple police agencies to search campus buildings, room by room, and move students to a safe place. Utica Police emphasized that no one had been injured at Utica College and no acts of violence had been reported. They also asked for famliy and friends of people who may be impacted on campus to be patient and police wll update as much as possible.

The Utica City School District was on lockout, as a precaution because of the Utica College situation. Notre Dame Junior/Senior School, just down the road from the U.C. campus, has also gone on lockout. So to at New York Mills, Whitesboro and New Hartford.

Early Monday morning, Camden Central School closed district wide because of threat made on Facebook. And, in the valley, Jarvis Middle School in Mohawk was on lockdown due to an unconfirmed threat made against that school. Police completed a search of the building and determined the the students, school and staff were safe. the lockdown was lifted.

Below is a timeline of social media posts related to the event.

There is no confirmation of any shots fired on campus, and there are no injuries reported. Law enforcement continues to investigate threat. Local, state, and federal law enforcement are on scene. Campus remains in lock down. Please follow all instruction from law enforcement. — Utica College (@uticacollege) March 5, 2018

UC ALERT: Utica College is currently under a lock down due to a real, credible threat. Everyone on campus is to remain sheltered in place. Please get to a safe place and remain there until you are told the shelter in place direction has been

lifted. — Utica College (@uticacollege) March 5, 2018

Armed uniformed officers will be clearing buildings as soon as possible. Comply with all law enforcement instructions. If you are sheltered in place, you will be evacuated and escorted to a safe location. Please stay where you are until directed by law enforcement. — Utica College (@uticacollege) March 5, 2018

There have been no reports of any acts of violence.