Lockdown at Utica College is over

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – The lockdown at Utica College has been lifted shortly after 5:00PM Monday evening. Local, state and federal law enforcement had conducted a full search of the Utica College campus after two phone calls were made to authorities, the caller claiming to have a gun and challenging police to stop them.
A pair of phone calls threatening to take some sort of action at the Gordon Science Center on the campus of Utica College has resulted in a campus-wide lockdown. A heavy police presence was seen at the Burrstone Road campus. Utica Police report that there were no reports of any shots fired and no reports of anyone seen on campus with any weapons. Utica College has cancelled afternoon and evening classes and all athletic activity of Monday.
Utica police issued a statement about 3:15pm Monday afternoon saying that they were continuing to work with multiple police agencies to search campus buildings, room by room, and move students to a safe place. Utica Police emphasized that no one had been injured at Utica College and no acts of violence had been reported. They also asked for famliy and friends of people who may be impacted on campus to be patient and police wll update as much as possible.
The Utica City School District was on lockout, as a precaution because of the Utica College situation. Notre Dame Junior/Senior School, just down the road from the U.C. campus, has also gone on lockout. So to at New York Mills, Whitesboro and New Hartford.
Early Monday morning, Camden Central School closed district wide because of threat made on Facebook. And, in the valley, Jarvis Middle School in Mohawk was on lockdown due to an unconfirmed threat made against that school. Police completed a search of the building and determined the the students, school and staff were safe. the lockdown was lifted.
Below is a timeline of social media posts related to the event.
There have been no reports of any acts of violence.