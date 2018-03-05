Report: Fentanyl deaths up, heroin deaths down in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – There is good news and bad news in the fight against the ongoing heroin epidemic in one Northeast state.

In its annual report to the legislature, the Vermont Health Department says the number of overdoses involving fentanyl jumped from 51 to 68 last year.

The number of stats show the number of heroin deaths dropped from 51 in 2016 to 51 in the same time frame.

Overall, 104 people died of overdoses in 2017. That’s more than double the deaths in 2012. In 2017, the total was the same as 2016.