Proposal would treat school shootings as acts of domestic terrorism

Students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York lawmakers are proposing a bill that would treat school shootings as acts of domestic terrorism.

The bill also codifies the New York State Intelligence Center, a federally authorized intelligence-gathering partnership between the FBI, CIA, State Police, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and local policing agencies, and adds a mandate for the Intelligence Center to prevent mass shootings.

“All perceived violence that threatens the lives of others, whether at a concert, place of worship or school, are terrorist threats, and must be handled in the same manner,” State Senator Terrence Murphy (R, C, G, IP, SC – 40th Senate District) said. “Just as we took action to keep ourselves safe from international terrorism in the wake of 9/11, the time has come to clamp down and focus attention on preventing other types of mass casualty events using the same tools.”

The bill clarifies that a school, house of worship or business could be considered a “civilian population” when a terrorist discharges or attempts to affect the conduct of such areas by discharging a weapon with the intent to cause harm.

