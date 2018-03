PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a two-story home on Burke Avenue in Pittsfield.

The fire forced the family out.

A video showed intense smoke and flames coming out of the second floor.

The Pittsfield Fire Department says two people were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken there for a knee injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.