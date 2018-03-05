Officers raise concerns over delayed emergency notifications at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some students and police officers at UAlbany are expressing frustration with the time it takes for them to find out about a violent crime happening on or near campus.

The union representing Campus Police is now calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate.

Some of the officers with UAlbany Campus Police say enough is enough.

They’re tired of waiting for administrators to give them the okay in order to send out an alert to students, warning them of a potential danger on campus.

“This is a serious matter, we don’t do this regularly, but in this case, UAlbany is so obstinate, so negligent we felt compelled to do this,” Daniel DeFedericis, Executive Director of NY State PBA, said.

The PBA of New York State represents Campus Police.

DeFedericis says his officers believe the administration is putting its students and faculty in danger by neglecting to warn them of violent crimes on or near campus in a timely manner.

He says rather than giving Campus Police the authority to issue the alerts, administrators require that they approve them first. He argues that violates a federal law.

“People may not be aware of the Clery Act, but those that are are probably most aware because of the horrific events that happened at Virginia Tech 11 years ago when there was a shooting and multiple people were killed and they failed to issue a timely warning to students. They [UAlbany] don’t give the authority to the police officers who are working 24/7. There are police officers working here at 3 a.m. Christmas morning. They should have the authority, not administrators who are asleep.”

He says other SUNY campuses, including SUNY Buffalo, have a standard of 15 minutes or less and wishes that Albany would follow suit.

Instead, he says UAlbany sometimes waits hours before notifying the campus and used last week’s armed robbery at a nearby gas station as an example.

“The reports included facts that the perpetrators were armed with handguns ran toward the campus that should have triggered a timely warning and yet it didn’t.”

Campus Police were alerted and assisted Albany Police Department officers around 1:40 a.m but students on campus said text notifications came in hours later.

DeFedericis says the same thing happened in the 2016 case of Franklin Casatelli, who was later convicted of raping a female student in a Dutch Quad dorm room.

“The suspect remained at large the night of this horrible crime. The campus community was not informed of the crime until nearly eight hours after it occurred. Think about that for a second, this is a warning that should be sent out in minutes. The purpose of the warning is to safeguards themselves.”

Some of the students on campus agree that the delay is concerning.

“I think it’s extremely dangerous,” Samantha DeStefano, a senior, said.

“Sometimes the timing of the notifications are like eh,” Jeneen Clarke, a sophomore, said.

University President Havidan Rodriguez released a statement in response to the complaint:

“Regarding your Clery Act concerns, let me assure you that if there were any errors or omissions in this process they will be rectified. However, we categorically and unilaterally reject your allegations. The University has been and remains wholly committed to ensuring the safety of its campus community.”