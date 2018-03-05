NY Senate unveils several measures to improve school security

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Senate unveiled several measures to improve security and keep students safe.

According to lawmakers, the bills would increase the ability of schools to hire qualified security personnel, create new state funding mechanisms for infrastructure investments that improve school safety, increase access to school-based mental health services, expand state actions and intelligence coordination to protect schools against attack, and strengthen penalties for crimes on school grounds.

“Schools must be safe havens, where students can learn and teachers can teach,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said. “In New York, we must act swiftly and decisively to implement additional measures in schools throughout our state to give students, parents, and teachers the resources and peace of mind that they deserve.”

Bills introduced

Create a School Resource Officers Education Aid Program and Grant Availability [Read the bills: S7811A and S7810A]

Police Officers in New York City Schools [Read the bill: S6798A]

Peace Officer Status for School Resource Officers [Read the bill: S1144A]

Adjusting the Earning Limitations for School Resource Officers [Read the bill: S7791]

Security Hardware Aid Program [Read the bill: S7790]

Improve the Smart School Bond Act Allocation Process [Read the bill: S7846]

Guardians for Schools License Plate [Read the bill: S7847]

Create a New Mental Health Services Coordinator Aid Program and Grants [Read the bill: S7805]

Assess and Improve Mental Health Resources in Schools [Read the bill: S7838]

Define School Shootings as Terrorism and Improve Intelligence to Prevent Attacks [Read the bill: S7813A]

Increase Active Shooter Drills [Read the bill: S7845]

Upgrade School Safety Improvement Teams [Read the bill: S7832]

Increase Weapon Detection Capabilities

Personal Security Alarms

Protect School Communities From Violent Threats [Read the bill: S2521]

Prevent School Assaults and Abductions [Read the bill: S2881]

Additional safety measures are also expected to be unveiled next week as part of the conference’s Security Agenda.

Senate Republicans will be voting on this Monday and Senate Democrats are expected to try to add on a few gun control measures on top of these bills.

The bills will be sent to the Assembly.