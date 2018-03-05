No verdict yet in the case against former Cuomo aide Percoco

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Still no verdict in sight for the corruption trial of one of Governor Cuomo’s former top aides, Joseph Percoco.

Jurors resumed deliberations today but didn’t get to review any of the transcripts they requested.

The jury dove in first thing this morning, asking to see nine categories of evidence like invoices and transcripts for critical prosecution witnesses.

Day three of deliberations still resulted in no verdict in the trial of Joseph Percoco.

Prosecutors spent nearly a month outlining an alleged bribery and corruption scheme carried out by Percoco and three company executives.

Monday, the jury asked to review invoices and transcripts, including testimony from a state official who claims Percoco pressured him into releasing state funds.

Prosecutors claim Percoco sold himself out for $35,000.

In turn using his influence to block a costly labor peace agreement for the company COR Development and secure them $1.5 million in state grants.

But, the defense had their own witnesses from the state, who testified that their decisions were not influenced by Percoco.

Attorneys on both sides spent hours arguing over which evidence the jury should get, and they did not gather the information before their 2 p.m. deadline

The jury will finally see the evidence that they asked for, Tuesday morning.