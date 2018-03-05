Migos hip-hop group sued by Armory

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington Avenue Armory filed action against the hip hop group Migos for incidents that took place at a concert on March 7, 2015 inside the arena.

In a statement the Armory stated:

“The significant, unfortunate actions by Migos on March 7, 2015 have led to considerable business disruption to the Washington Avenue Armory and its parent, the Albany Basketball and Sports Corporation. The unwarranted negative media attention and subsequent government actions against the Armory stemming from the event has placed an undue burden upon the Armory’s operations and its ability to attract programming. Therefore, on the eve of the three year anniversary of that fateful concert, the Armory is taking this important action to remedy the losses incurred from and arising from that event.”