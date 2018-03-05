Don’t be duped by scammers this tax filing season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Taxation and Finance and the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection alerted taxpayers and tax professionals to scammers who are aiming to steal sensitive information and refunds.

If you’ve been contacted by a scammer posing as an IRS agent, visit the IRS identity theft victim assistance webpage.

If you’ve been contacted by a con artist claiming to be from the New York State Tax Department, visit the Tax Department’s Report fraud, scams, and identity theft webpage.

If you suspect a return preparer filed or altered a return without your consent, report it to the NYS Office of Taxpayer Rights Advocate at 518-530-HELP (option #2) or file a tax preparer complaint online.

Take precautions to protect your refund and prevent identity theft with the following tips:

File promptly . Prompt filing can limit an identity thief’s ability to claim a fraudulent tax refund using stolen information.

. Prompt filing can limit an identity thief’s ability to claim a fraudulent tax refund using stolen information. Beware of scam artists fraudulently posing as tax preparers . Scammers will often attempt to take advantage of those who might not otherwise have to file tax returns, such as the elderly or low-income households.

. Scammers will often attempt to take advantage of those who might not otherwise have to file tax returns, such as the elderly or low-income households. Work only with paid tax preparers you have researched thoroughly and trust . Avoid preparers who claim they can obtain larger refunds than other preparers, as well as those who base their fee on a percentage of your refund.

. Avoid preparers who claim they can obtain larger refunds than other preparers, as well as those who base their fee on a percentage of your refund. Make sure your tax preparer is willing to sign your return and provide their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). The preparer must also provide you with a copy of the return.

The preparer must also provide you with a copy of the return. Look over your return carefully. You are responsible for what’s on it. Similarly, if you hire a paid preparer, never sign a blank return.

For more information regarding scam prevention and consumer education, please contact the Division of Consumer Protection Helpline at (518) 474-8583 or 800-697-1220.