Closing arguments given in Jay Street fire trial

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Closing arguments were made Monday, in the deadly Jay Street fire trial.

A Schenectady building code inspector is facing manslaughter and other charges, accused of ignoring safety risks in the building.

It’s been a long road for jurors, who now have to decide whether the actions of building code inspector Kenneth Tyree directly led to the deaths of four people in that massive fire three years ago.

A raging inferno engulfed a jay street apartment building, no fire alarm is ever heard, and it came just 14 hours after the building was inspected by Kenneth Tyree.

The prosecution says his inactions caused four people to die, but Tyree’s defense calls it “a village of negligence” that led to the condition of the building, including the property manager who plead guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Tyree faces a list of charges including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, for allegedly turning a blind eye to a non-working fire alarm panel and a lack of fire doors. His defense says Tyree simply didn’t have the training to recognize the error signs on the alarm panel.

This comes after weeks of testimony in which an emotional Tyree took the stand in his own defense.

The jury is being given the case and deliberations will resume Tuesday.