Cairo mom questions son’s school suspension

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Cairo teen remains suspended after being charged with making a terroristic threat at his school.

His mom spoke with NEWS10 ABC, and she says her son is not a threat, and the reaction by the district and police department is more the result of the times in which we live than her son’s behavior.

Valerie White does not think her son meant to make any threats on the school.

White said last Tuesday she got a call from Cairo-Durham High School saying she needed to pick her son up after he’d been punched in the face by another student.

But, it was only after trying to sign him out that she realized there was something else going on.

“I went and got in my truck with my son. Didn’t even have a chance to start it and police showed up blocked us in. We complied with everything they asked. I figured if the show is in lockdown that’s a big deal,” White said.

She was shocked when her son was charged with making a terroristic threat. The district claimed he brought a bullet to school. The student who threw the punch, Crystal Williams-Phillips, told NEWS10 ABC that she had heard he had a so called kill list and reported it to school officials

“I feel it was more of a mental list because nobody ever saw anything. But he had mentioned it,” said Crystal Williams-Phillips.

Valerie says her son is a devoted big brother. Active in 4H and had been home schooled up until the fall. That the bullet was a shot gun shell used for family skeet shooting.

“He’s been raised in kind of a bubble and I don’t think he got it. When the investigator asked about it he said, ‘Was that not ok?” White said.

But the timing, after the mass shooting in Florida could not have been worse and the reaction on social media came as a shock.

“My son is accused of allegedly making a terrorist threat,” White said. Adding that a grown adult was making an actual threat against her son on Facebook.

White tells NEWS10 ABC she’s trying to find an attorney she can afford, to defend her son as the case moves through family court. In the meantime he remains suspended pending a superintendents hearing.