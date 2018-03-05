Braving the freeze for your health

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – iCRYO is a new therapy business in Latham that involves standing in extremely cold temperatures on purpose.

It’s like a special piece of equipment from a futuristic SyFy movie. Cryotherapy involves freezing your body, triggering it to heal itself.

It’s a form of “good stress” on your body, like sitting in an ice-tub after football practice.

Whole body cryotherapy is a quick three minute or less treatment that focuses on decreasing inflammation in the entire body.

This process forces your body to burn calories to keep itself warm and push blood to the surface of your skin.

It flushes the toxins out of your blood and helps with joint pain. After a few minutes of exposure to the extreme cold, you will notice an immediate boost in energy, relief of pain, and many other positive benefits.

Icryo cryotherapy has a list full of benefits including:

Muscle & joint repair

Immunity boost & stress relief

Anti-aging & skin rejuvenation

Reduction of skin blemishes & cellulite

Metabolic boost & improved sleeping

Increased energy

Total body anti-inflammation

They recommend multiple sessions per week to get your body used to the process and start making the effects more permanent and easier to maintain.