NYS Police reflect on crash and condition of officers

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYS Police have arrested a man after he caused a crash that injured two troopers and two others.

The driver was just brought here to the Rensselaer County Jail.

He was just arraigned without bail in North Greenbush on charges including vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Neuman, 26-year-old, showed no emotion walking out of the North Greenbush courthouse.

Christopher Neuman just arraigned at North Greenbush Court in connection to crash involving @nyspolice troopers. Remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without bail. To be back in court on March 9th for preliminary hearing. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/H6h5RMzsFo — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) March 4, 2018

He was arraigned for the crash that injured New York State Troopers, Brent Karow and Shane Swartz and tow truck operator Jeffrey Wait, Sr. and his brother.

They all were responding to a single vehicle accident by the median on Interstate 90 eastbound near Exit 8 in North Greenbush, when it happened at 5:16 Sunday morning.

“The vehicle was marked off. The lights were on. Flares were out. It was lit up like Christmas tree. There was no reason why he shouldn’t have seen it,” said Major Robert Patnaude, NYS Police Troop G Commander.

Troop G Commander Major Robert Patnaude says Neumann failed to move to the right, which caused him to crash into the patrol car, spin and strike the troopers and Waite.

“Trooper Karow was thrown approximately 70 feet into the median. Trooper Swartz was thrown and trapped underneath the tow truck. Mr. Waite was also trapped underneath the tow truck,” Patnaude said.

Both troopers suffered multiple cuts, fractures and internal injuries. Karow is in serious but stable condition, while Swartz is currently undergoing a lengthy surgery at Albany Medical Center.

Wait also suffered a laceration to his head and was admitted for observation.

Neuman and Waite’s brother suffered minor injuries.

“They’re going to have you know a big struggle to get back healthy and get back to work, but they are going to survive so we’re fortunate in that respect,” Patnaude said.

Neuman will be back in court this Friday.